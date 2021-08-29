Head to Head Comparison: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43% EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 8 11 0 2.58

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $90.29, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.69 -$604.57 million $1.46 47.69

Nostrum Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

