Head to Head Review: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) vs. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.57% 17.80% 8.06% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $290.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.38%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than CACI International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 1.01 $457.44 million $20.29 12.70 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Summary

CACI International beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

