Head-To-Head Survey: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -612.54% -205.92% -78.64% Anixa Biosciences N/A -150.41% -139.16%

7.0% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jaguar Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $9.39 million 18.12 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 628.95 -$10.02 million ($0.45) -11.67

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Jaguar Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Cancer Therapeutics segment offers chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immune-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.