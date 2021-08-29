Head to Head Survey: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95%

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 18.10 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.45 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -5.90

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SQZ Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 182.90%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.73%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.