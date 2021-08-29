Head to Head Survey: The Cato (NYSE:CATO) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of The Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of The Cato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Cato has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Cato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Cato and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato $575.11 million 0.71 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.59 $844.00 million $3.46 19.81

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Risk & Volatility

The Cato has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04% Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

