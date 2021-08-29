Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.53% of Health Catalyst worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 416,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,531. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

