Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

