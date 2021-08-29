Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Heartland Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Heartland Group Company Profile

Heartland Group Holdings Limited operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank Limited that provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, business finance guarantee scheme, reverse mortgages, car loans, rural loans, livestock finance, seasonal finance, capital livestock finance, and farm transition loans.

