Helix Trading 99.3% Higher Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Helix has traded up 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $174,194.41 and approximately $109.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

