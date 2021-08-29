Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 68.9% in August

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of HLDCY stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

