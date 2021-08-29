Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HENC stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 338,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About Hero Technologies
