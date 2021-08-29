Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HENC stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 338,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

