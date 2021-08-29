Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,551,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

