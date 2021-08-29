HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$618.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.39.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

