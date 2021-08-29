Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 291.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,609 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

