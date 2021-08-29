Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

