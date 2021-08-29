Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hitachi stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.10. 81,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $124.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.