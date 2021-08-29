Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce sales of $27.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.34 million, with estimates ranging from $106.27 million to $106.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

