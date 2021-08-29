Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 7,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

