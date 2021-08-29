Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.