Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

