Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

