Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.