Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.70 and a fifty-two week high of $496.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

