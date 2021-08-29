Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $230.64. The stock had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

