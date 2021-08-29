Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

