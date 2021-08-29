Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.31 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 460,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,957 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 213.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.