Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.53 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

