Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

