Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

