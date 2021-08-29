Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 537,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 203,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,913.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

