HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 12.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in HP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 86,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HP by 165.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

