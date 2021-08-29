Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Hub Group worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,226. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

