Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 71.3% in August

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 29th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,656.0 days.

HOYFF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

