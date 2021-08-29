Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

IBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

