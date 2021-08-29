Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,668. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.36.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

