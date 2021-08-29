IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $668.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

