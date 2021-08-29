IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $668.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $665.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

