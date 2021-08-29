Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

