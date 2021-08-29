Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

