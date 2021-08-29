Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00.

