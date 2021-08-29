Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,347 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.