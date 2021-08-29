Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

