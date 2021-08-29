Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

