Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $11,304,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

