Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,339 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

