Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,502 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.41% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

