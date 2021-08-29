Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,720 Shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July makes up approximately 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 42.58% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $581,000.

Get Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July alerts:

Shares of TFJL stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.