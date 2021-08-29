Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

