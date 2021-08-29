Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

