Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $247.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $248.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

